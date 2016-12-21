Annual PJ drive for Sleep Train start...

Annual PJ drive for Sleep Train starts in January

Donors can drop off new pajamas in all sizes, infant to teen, at any Sleep Train store. Or donate online at www.sleeptrainfosterkids.org and Sleep Train will shop on your behalf.

