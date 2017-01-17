Alert Vallejo neighbor helps thwart b...

Alert Vallejo neighbor helps thwart burglary in progress

On Thursday at 2:15 p.m., an active burglary in the 200 block of Thomas Avenue was reported to Solano County Sheriff's Office, according to deputy spokeswoman Cristine Castillo. After reaching the owner of the house by phone and confirming that the men were not authorized to remove property, the witness then called the Sheriff's Department, Castillo said.

