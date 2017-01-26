Aftermath of shooting continues to co...

Aftermath of shooting continues to complicate Vallejo mana s life

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

On the evening of Jan. 15, one day before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, those shots hit a little too close to home for Tomiko Hutchinson and he says it's been disrupting his life ever since. Hutchinson's rental house in the 400 block of Ladera Drive was riddled 17 times by bullets during a random shoot-out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord... 33 min Sammies PSA 21
News Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests 3 hr Roudy The Second 6
News Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th... 5 hr now im sammie 17
Parking Lot Sex Annoys Commuters 6 hr Paint job hot wax 1
News Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome... 13 hr Sid 24
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 14 hr Veronica 9
Poll Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12) 16 hr had enough now 10
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC