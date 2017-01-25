a Busya flu season peaking in Solano,...

a Busya flu season peaking in Solano, California, nation

The number of flu cases in Solano County is rising and exceeding the number of cases at this time last year, a Kaiser Permanente physician in Vacaville said Tuesday. Visits to doctor offices and emergency rooms across the nation began to surge in November “with a sharp increase” in December, said Dr. Michael Vollmer, an infectious diseases specialist at Kaiser's Medical Center on Quality Drive.

