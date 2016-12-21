Woman has purse stolen at Dennya s in...

Woman has purse stolen at Dennya s in Vallejo

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Before she was attacked, the 68-year-old woman was walking at 10:56 a.m. in front of Denny's diner in the 4300 block of Sonoma Blvd, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woman has purse stolen at Denny's in Vallejo 1 min the stats dont lie 9
how long until we're free 58 min countdown timer 1
California's economy has recovered, but overdue... 1 hr your fault 2
Help Wanted: Bilingual Teachers For California ... 1 hr your fault 2
Group robs man, woman at ATM in Vallejo 2 hr Wanglow 3
NO Taxes NO Chex NO NADA 4 hr Uncle 1
Top 10 Stories of 2016: Grand jury weighs in on... 5 hr sam news 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,383 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,475

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC