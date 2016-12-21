Vallejo womana s shooting death Saturday, likely case of domestic violence

The Vallejo man arrested in Antioch on Sunday in connection with an apparent homicide in a Vallejo home Saturday, may have had a relationship with the victim, a Vallejo Police Department spokesman said Monday. At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Vallejo officers responded to a report of something suspicious going on at a home in the 100 block of Myrtlewood Court, where they found a woman dead inside, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

