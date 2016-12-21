Vallejo woman arrested after fleeing scene of a crash
A Vallejo woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash only to stop and block someone's driveway a few minutes later, a Vallejo Police Department spokesman said Monday. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when green Pontiac Grand Am allegedly hit another vehicle in the 2600 block of Springs Road and fled the scene, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Ouchy Thang
|28 min
|russky pixsky s
|1
|Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Lighted trail offered at Mare Island preserve
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California governor commutes sentence, grants 1...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC