Vallejo woman advocates for transgender acceptance
There are 6 comments on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from Monday Dec 19, titled Vallejo woman advocates for transgender acceptance. In it, Vallejo Times-Herald reports that:
Children often hear the phrase “Just be yourself” from parents and teachers who hope to instill self-esteem and self-awareness. But what if “being yourself” means going completely against societal norms? What if it meant being cut off from your own family? What if it meant a threat to your safety, maybe even your life? She runs the Solano Serenity Center on Georgia Street, a “safe haven” that promotes acceptance for people with gender dysphoria, and those that identify as lesbian, gay, transgender, queer and questioning, asexual, and inter-sexed .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
No. Not everyone is going to just accept the trash and call men women.
|
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Stop obsessing over these biological issues progressives. You're becoming loonier & creepier by the day. it's disturbing to watch.
|
#3 Tuesday Dec 20
how do you think { feel } you will be in a muslim run world ? geez, liberals [ democrats ] are stupid, they can't see an enemy right in front of their eyes, kinda like the oakland warehouse fire. stupid is as stupid does, thanks Forrest !
|
London, UK
|
#4 Wednesday Dec 21
Silly internet troll ....
|
#5 Wednesday Dec 21
Not trolling at all. It's the truth. Not everyone buys into the aids and rainbows agenda. No more special privileges for crossdressers.
|
#6 Wednesday Dec 21
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Ouchy Thang
|26 min
|russky pixsky s
|1
|Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Lighted trail offered at Mare Island preserve
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California governor commutes sentence, grants 1...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC