There are 6 comments on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from Monday Dec 19, titled Vallejo woman advocates for transgender acceptance. In it, Vallejo Times-Herald reports that:

Children often hear the phrase “Just be yourself” from parents and teachers who hope to instill self-esteem and self-awareness. But what if “being yourself” means going completely against societal norms? What if it meant being cut off from your own family? What if it meant a threat to your safety, maybe even your life? She runs the Solano Serenity Center on Georgia Street, a “safe haven” that promotes acceptance for people with gender dysphoria, and those that identify as lesbian, gay, transgender, queer and questioning, asexual, and inter-sexed .

Reality

Washington Court House, OH

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
No. Not everyone is going to just accept the trash and call men women.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Anon

Vallejo, CA

#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Stop obsessing over these biological issues progressives. You're becoming loonier & creepier by the day. it's disturbing to watch.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
alac crowbar

Vallejo, CA

#3 Tuesday Dec 20
how do you think { feel } you will be in a muslim run world ? geez, liberals [ democrats ] are stupid, they can't see an enemy right in front of their eyes, kinda like the oakland warehouse fire. stupid is as stupid does, thanks Forrest !

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Beauty QUEEN

London, UK

#4 Wednesday Dec 21
Reality wrote:
.
Silly internet troll ....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality

Washington Court House, OH

#5 Wednesday Dec 21
Beauty QUEEN wrote:
<quoted text>Silly internet troll ....
Not trolling at all. It's the truth. Not everyone buys into the aids and rainbows agenda. No more special privileges for crossdressers.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
grow up snowflake

Vallejo, CA

#6 Wednesday Dec 21
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-21/numb...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

