Vallejo robbers allegedly leave trail straight to them
Two people were arrested in Vallejo early Wednesday morning for allegedly robbing the 7-11 on the 2800 block of Georgia Street. At 2:15 a.m., police received a report that a black male in a ski mask and a white female with no mask reportedly entered the store and demanded the clerk give them money, a police spokesperson said.
