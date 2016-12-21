Vallejo robbers allegedly leave trail...

Vallejo robbers allegedly leave trail straight to them

10 hrs ago

Two people were arrested in Vallejo early Wednesday morning for allegedly robbing the 7-11 on the 2800 block of Georgia Street. At 2:15 a.m., police received a report that a black male in a ski mask and a white female with no mask reportedly entered the store and demanded the clerk give them money, a police spokesperson said.

