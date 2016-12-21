Vallejo rising with new namesake sourdough
Loaves of Chiara Adorno's Vallejo Sourdough and other artisan breads are available for sale at San Francisco's Rainbow Grocery. Vallejo's positive reputation in the Bay Area may be rising like bread dough, at least among artisan bread enthusiasts, local bread-maker Chiara Adorno said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|59 min
|Bareback Arnold
|6
|Vallejo rising with new namesake sourdough
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Reward offered for information about pawn shop ...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|DMV licensed 800,000 undocumented immigrants un...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|New Vallejo Mayor Wants Oil Industry to Pay for...
|11 hr
|old flip
|22
|Solano County experienced numerous highlights i...
|17 hr
|known liar
|3
|George Michael Helped Trump
|17 hr
|son of sammie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC