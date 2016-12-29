Vallejo police offer $25,000 reward in pawn shop shooting
Vallejo police on Thursday released more detailed descriptions for two suspects sought in the fatal shooting of a pawn shop owner last week. Timothy Pult, 49, was fatally shot around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Pawn Advantage at 2581 Springs Road.
