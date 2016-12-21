Vallejo man with outstanding warrants pleads not guilty
A Vallejo man arrested by the Solano County Sheriff's Office made his first court appearance Friday on a series of charges, including probation violation, drug sales and resisting arrest. Raymond Buffin, 51, of Vallejo was stopped by authorities Wednesday afternoon while walking on Lincoln Road East.
