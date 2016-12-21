Vallejo man with outstanding warrants...

Vallejo man with outstanding warrants pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

A Vallejo man arrested by the Solano County Sheriff's Office made his first court appearance Friday on a series of charges, including probation violation, drug sales and resisting arrest. Raymond Buffin, 51, of Vallejo was stopped by authorities Wednesday afternoon while walking on Lincoln Road East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minimum wage: Bay Area cities prepare for incre... 55 min Anonymous 1
PG&E bills will rise New Year's Day 58 min Anonymous 1
The Atlantic: Democrats Have a Religion Problem 1 hr Anonymous 1
Does 2017 Congressional Class Suggest Redistric... 1 hr Anonymous 1
The One California Tax Rate Dropping In 2017 1 hr Anonymous 1
California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution 1 hr Anonymous 1
Ways education can adapt to changing economic d... 1 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,307 • Total comments across all topics: 277,480,959

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC