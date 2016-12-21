Vallejo man found with hi-capacity magazines and a loaded gun in car
A man was pulled over by Vallejo police early Saturday morning and allegedly found with a high-capacity magazines and a loaded handgun in the car. A black chevy Impala with no plates was pulled over at 1:37 a.m. at St. Olaf Way and St. Mary's, a police spokesperson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is right #2 (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|whoooooo Nose
|4
|Feds may set back science education in California
|4 hr
|liars gotta lie
|3
|Otters spotted in Lake Chabot delight onlookers...
|6 hr
|Former Employee K...
|8
|CalPERS Reality Will End Left's #CalExit Fantasy
|10 hr
|enough
|4
|California hopes $3 billion experiment will imp...
|10 hr
|enough
|4
|Interim public works director picked
|10 hr
|im sammie
|13
|New Vallejo Mayor Wants Oil Industry to Pay for...
|12 hr
|I Got Your Answer BB
|21
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC