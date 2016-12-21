Vallejo man found with hi-capacity ma...

Vallejo man found with hi-capacity magazines and a loaded gun in car

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A man was pulled over by Vallejo police early Saturday morning and allegedly found with a high-capacity magazines and a loaded handgun in the car. A black chevy Impala with no plates was pulled over at 1:37 a.m. at St. Olaf Way and St. Mary's, a police spokesperson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is right #2 (Jul '15) 2 hr whoooooo Nose 4
Feds may set back science education in California 4 hr liars gotta lie 3
Otters spotted in Lake Chabot delight onlookers... 6 hr Former Employee K... 8
CalPERS Reality Will End Left's #CalExit Fantasy 10 hr enough 4
California hopes $3 billion experiment will imp... 10 hr enough 4
Interim public works director picked 10 hr im sammie 13
New Vallejo Mayor Wants Oil Industry to Pay for... 12 hr I Got Your Answer BB 21
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,419

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC