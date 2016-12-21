Vallejo homicide suspect pleads not guilty
A Vallejo man arrested earlier this month on suspicion of murder appeared in front of a judge Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty and was appointed a public defender. Ishmeal Zeno, 37, was arrested on Dec. 18, after a 35-year-old Vallejo woman was shot to death the night before at a home along the 100 block Myrtlewood Court in Vallejo.
