Vallejo homicide suspect pleads not guilty

A Vallejo man arrested earlier this month on suspicion of murder appeared in front of a judge Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty and was appointed a public defender. Ishmeal Zeno, 37, was arrested on Dec. 18, after a 35-year-old Vallejo woman was shot to death the night before at a home along the 100 block Myrtlewood Court in Vallejo.

