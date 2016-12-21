Vallejo hip-hop artist boosts The Sal...

Vallejo hip-hop artist boosts The Salvation Army's holiday red kettle campaign

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Daily Republic

Hip-hop artist and Vallejo native E-40 is giving The Salvation Army of Vallejo $20,000 Thursday to help the nonprofit help more people during the holiday season. E-40 has donated to and volunteered for The Salvation Army before, including donating $10,000 before Christmas in 2013 and volunteering as a chaperone for a back-to-school shopping spree event in the summer of 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Putin Selfie Shows Giant Ouchy Thang 22 min russky pixsky s 1
Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Lighted trail offered at Mare Island preserve 2 hr Anonymous 1
California governor commutes sentence, grants 1... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co... 2 hr Anonymous 1
How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ... 2 hr Anonymous 1
California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump 2 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,838

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC