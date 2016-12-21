Vallejo hip-hop artist boosts The Salvation Army's holiday red kettle campaign

Hip-hop artist and Vallejo native E-40 is giving The Salvation Army of Vallejo $20,000 Thursday to help the nonprofit help more people during the holiday season. E-40 has donated to and volunteered for The Salvation Army before, including donating $10,000 before Christmas in 2013 and volunteering as a chaperone for a back-to-school shopping spree event in the summer of 2014.

