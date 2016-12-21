Vallejo City Council spends $250,000 to replace elevator
The Vallejo City Council will spend about $250,000 to fix an aging elevator inside the John F. Kennedy Library. The council unanimously approved the expenditure at its Dec. 20 meeting, authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract with Mark Scott Construction Inc. for elevator renovation and modernization.
