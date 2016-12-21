Vallejo Adult Day Center seeks participants
There are 2 comments on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from Saturday, titled Vallejo Adult Day Center seeks participants. In it, Vallejo Times-Herald reports that:
The Solano Adult Day Health Care Center in Vallejo will be expanding its outreach in 2017 in hopes of educating the community about its services and adding clients. The center is a free service for people with Medi-Cal who have been diagnosed with a cognitive or developmental disability, chronic mental illness, dementia or Alzheimer's; or older adults with any condition.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
|
#1 Sunday
This is GREAT!
|
#2 Sunday
tax payers need not apply
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Otters spotted in Lake Chabot delight onlookers...
|1 hr
|lake monster
|7
|CalPERS Reality Will End Left's #CalExit Fantasy
|1 hr
|enough
|4
|California hopes $3 billion experiment will imp...
|1 hr
|enough
|4
|Interim public works director picked
|1 hr
|im sammie
|13
|New Vallejo Mayor Wants Oil Industry to Pay for...
|3 hr
|I Got Your Answer BB
|21
|Feds may set back science education in California
|4 hr
|Twaatla Pizza Huh
|2
|Swimming in Mescal Lake?
|4 hr
|Mayyor s orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC