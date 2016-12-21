Tribute concert: Rock Hall inductee O...

Tribute concert: Rock Hall inductee Otis saluted

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Yet, Vallejo was the birthplace of the pioneering figure in the development of R&B. Though white, Otis played an important role in creating a new sound for a new audience of young urban blacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Putin Selfie Shows Giant Ouchy Thang 28 min russky pixsky s 1
Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Lighted trail offered at Mare Island preserve 2 hr Anonymous 1
California governor commutes sentence, grants 1... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co... 2 hr Anonymous 1
How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ... 2 hr Anonymous 1
California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump 2 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,937

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC