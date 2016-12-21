Touro University Vallejo approved for new program

Touro University California will likely launch a Doctor of Nursing Practice program next year, which will help address health care provider shortage in Solano County, school officials announced Monday. Touro got interim approval from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges to launch a DNP program at its School of Nursing beginning in January, making it the only program of its kind in the county, school officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.