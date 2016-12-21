Touro University Vallejo approved for...

Touro University Vallejo approved for new program

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Touro University California will likely launch a Doctor of Nursing Practice program next year, which will help address health care provider shortage in Solano County, school officials announced Monday. Touro got interim approval from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges to launch a DNP program at its School of Nursing beginning in January, making it the only program of its kind in the county, school officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Putin Selfie Shows Giant Ouchy Thang 25 min russky pixsky s 1
Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Lighted trail offered at Mare Island preserve 2 hr Anonymous 1
California governor commutes sentence, grants 1... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co... 2 hr Anonymous 1
How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ... 2 hr Anonymous 1
California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump 2 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,897

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC