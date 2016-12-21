Suspect nabbed in string of burglaries
A suspect in a string of after-hours burglaries all over the state, including American Canyon and Benicia, was apprehended in Southern California on Monday, a spokesman for the Napa police department said. Bruce Anthony McKenzie, 20, of Vallejo, was arrested in Temecula on Monday after allegedly committing another burglary at a business.
