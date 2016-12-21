Solano sheriff's deputies shut down s...

Solano sheriff's deputies shut down suspected chop shop

A 45-year-old Fairfield man was in jail after Solano County sheriff's deputies uncovered what they said is an illegal auto dismantling operation, or "chop shop," in rural Fairfield. Sheriff's Office auto theft detectives, along with members of the California Highway Patrol, were making a compliance check Dec. 20 on a yard on the 3400 block of Ramsey Road when they uncovered evidence of the illegal operation, according to a press release about the case.

