Solano AIDS Coalition seeks toy donations
First it was the Vallejo Firefighters Toys for Tots drive that reported a low donation inventory this year, now it's the Solano AIDS Coalition. The holiday toy drive has been happening for 12 years now, but this is the first time organizers are worried that they won't have enough.
