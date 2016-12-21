Shane McAfee: GVRD serves you

Shane McAfee: GVRD serves you

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

I would like to take a moment and thank all of you for the opportunity that we at GVRD have to be able to work for and to serve you. At GVRD, we all know that it truly is a privilege to be able to have a job where our purpose is to bring some joy into your lives and make life a little more livable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Sampayan for Mayor (Nov '10) 1 hr Anonymous 15
New Vallejo Mayor Wants Oil Industry to Pay for... 3 hr Im Probably Sam 27
James Cisney: Drilling down on the Orcem facts 7 hr molly now 7
DMV licensed 800,000 undocumented immigrants un... 11 hr bendoveragain 6
Vallejo rising with new namesake sourdough 11 hr Peter Love Facial 6
56 Million Congolese Get CA Licenses in Mail 14 hr Agency Line 1
News Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ... 19 hr Bareback Arnold 6
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,510 • Total comments across all topics: 277,442,805

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC