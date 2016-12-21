Shane McAfee: GVRD serves you
I would like to take a moment and thank all of you for the opportunity that we at GVRD have to be able to work for and to serve you. At GVRD, we all know that it truly is a privilege to be able to have a job where our purpose is to bring some joy into your lives and make life a little more livable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sampayan for Mayor (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|15
|New Vallejo Mayor Wants Oil Industry to Pay for...
|3 hr
|Im Probably Sam
|27
|James Cisney: Drilling down on the Orcem facts
|7 hr
|molly now
|7
|DMV licensed 800,000 undocumented immigrants un...
|11 hr
|bendoveragain
|6
|Vallejo rising with new namesake sourdough
|11 hr
|Peter Love Facial
|6
|56 Million Congolese Get CA Licenses in Mail
|14 hr
|Agency Line
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|19 hr
|Bareback Arnold
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC