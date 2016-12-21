San Anselmo resident IDa d as Vallejo...

San Anselmo resident IDa d as Vallejo pawn shop slaying victim

A memorial is growing outside the Pawn Advantage shop in Vallejo where Timothy Pult of San Anselmo was shot and killed during a robbery Tuesday. The St. Rita Catholic Church community in the Ross Valley is reeling after one parishioner was shot and killed and another severely injured in an apparent robbery at a Vallejo pawn shop this week.

