Police to hold DUI checkpoint Friday in Vallejo

In order to encourage safe driving over the holidays, the Vallejo Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint Friday, Dec. 30, at an unknown location in Vallejo. “We began on December 16 and are continuing into the New Year,” said Vallejo Police Chief Andrew Bidou.

