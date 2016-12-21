Paul McConnell: a Scroogea has Vallejo touch

So after the character Scrooge has been freed of his greed and miserly ways in the Charles Dickens play “A Christmas Carol”, where does he go, what does he do? Is that all there is left for him? To find out the answer to that question, it is imperative that you attend the fabulous musical playing now in San Francisco entitled “Scrooge in Love”! What does this have to do with Vallejo? Well, it just so happens that this outstanding and tremendously entertaining stage musical is directed by Vallejo's very own actress/director, Dyan McBride, who lives here with her husband. Theatre professional Dyan McBride has beautifully directed one of the most delightful bits of musical theater that you will ever see.

