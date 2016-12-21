Paul McConnell: a Scroogea has Vallejo touch
So after the character Scrooge has been freed of his greed and miserly ways in the Charles Dickens play “A Christmas Carol”, where does he go, what does he do? Is that all there is left for him? To find out the answer to that question, it is imperative that you attend the fabulous musical playing now in San Francisco entitled “Scrooge in Love”! What does this have to do with Vallejo? Well, it just so happens that this outstanding and tremendously entertaining stage musical is directed by Vallejo's very own actress/director, Dyan McBride, who lives here with her husband. Theatre professional Dyan McBride has beautifully directed one of the most delightful bits of musical theater that you will ever see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Ouchy Thang
|27 min
|russky pixsky s
|1
|Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Lighted trail offered at Mare Island preserve
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California governor commutes sentence, grants 1...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC