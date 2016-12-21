Paul McConnell: a Scroogea has Vallej...

Paul McConnell: a Scroogea has Vallejo touch

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

So after the character Scrooge has been freed of his greed and miserly ways in the Charles Dickens play “A Christmas Carol”, where does he go, what does he do? Is that all there is left for him? To find out the answer to that question, it is imperative that you attend the fabulous musical playing now in San Francisco entitled “Scrooge in Love”! What does this have to do with Vallejo? Well, it just so happens that this outstanding and tremendously entertaining stage musical is directed by Vallejo's very own actress/director, Dyan McBride, who lives here with her husband. Theatre professional Dyan McBride has beautifully directed one of the most delightful bits of musical theater that you will ever see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Putin Selfie Shows Giant Ouchy Thang 27 min russky pixsky s 1
Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Lighted trail offered at Mare Island preserve 2 hr Anonymous 1
California governor commutes sentence, grants 1... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co... 2 hr Anonymous 1
How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ... 2 hr Anonymous 1
California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump 2 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC