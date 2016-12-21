New Year, new you a " free quit-smoking classes in Solano County
Solano County residents hoping to start 2017 as non-smokers can get help for free from the county's Department of Health and Social Services, Health Promotion and Community Wellness Bureau, which is offering free stop-smoking classes. Solano's “Kick the Butts” smoking cessation program is a series of five classes for adults that focuses on overcoming nicotine addiction by using support systems, rewards, nutrition and stress reduction, “all in a friendly and comfortable setting,” officials said.
