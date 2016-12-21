New Vallejo program aims to curb crim...

New Vallejo program aims to curb crime through planning

8 hrs ago

The initiative, called Crime-Free Multi-Housing Program, teaches tenants, property owners and managers how to keep illegal activities off rental properties in a friendly manner. Phase One of the program will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at the Marina Vista Apartments Office.

