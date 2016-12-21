New Route 82 bus fills late weeknight ferry ride gap
Those who commute between Vallejo and San Francisco by ferry won't have to scramble for a late-night alternative with the launch of SolTrans' new Route 82 bus, officials of both the bus and ferry agencies announced. “We don't want our Solano County citizens stranded in the City,” SolTrans Executive Director Mona Babauta said.
