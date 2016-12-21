Monarch butterflies regally relocated to Santa Cruz
This is a story about how eight monarch butterflies escaped the freezing temperatures of Vacaville and hitchhiked to sunny Santa Cruz, thanks to Good Samaritan Rita LeRoy and Walter Rockholt of Vallejo. It all started in mid-to-late November when 12 caterpillars surfaced in our pollinator garden in Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 Stupidest New Laws in California for 2017
|8 hr
|THAT iz mye Assz
|6
|Trump Tower on Mare?
|8 hr
|Olli Gark Theocrzze
|1
|California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution
|10 hr
|maga
|5
|Ways education can adapt to changing economic d...
|10 hr
|maga
|2
|The One California Tax Rate Dropping In 2017
|10 hr
|know the enemy
|2
|Does 2017 Congressional Class Suggest Redistric...
|10 hr
|know the enemy
|2
|The Atlantic: Democrats Have a Religion Problem
|10 hr
|know the enemy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC