Military Notes: Airman with Vallejo ties completes training
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Republic story from 6 hrs ago, titled Military Notes: Airman with Vallejo ties completes training.
U.S. Air Force Airman Adriana Y. Anguiano graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Anguiano is the daughter of Magdalena Flores and wife of Jose Anguiano, both of Vallejo.
#1 16 min ago
AWESOME!
