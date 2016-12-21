There are on the The Daily Republic story from 6 hrs ago, titled Military Notes: Airman with Vallejo ties completes training. In it, The Daily Republic reports that:

U.S. Air Force Airman Adriana Y. Anguiano graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Anguiano is the daughter of Magdalena Flores and wife of Jose Anguiano, both of Vallejo.

