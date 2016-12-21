Military Notes: Airman with Vallejo t...

Military Notes: Airman with Vallejo ties completes training

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Republic story from 6 hrs ago, titled Military Notes: Airman with Vallejo ties completes training. In it, The Daily Republic reports that:

U.S. Air Force Airman Adriana Y. Anguiano graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Anguiano is the daughter of Magdalena Flores and wife of Jose Anguiano, both of Vallejo.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Vet

Vallejo, CA

#1 16 min ago
AWESOME!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Postal service struggles leave Bay Area residen... 18 min bendoveragain 3
Man turns himself in for alleged child molestation 35 min im sammie too 3
News Vallejo Adult Day Center seeks participants 46 min wanna bet 2
Two Vallejo grocery stores involved in Red Bull... 56 min im sammie too 4
Vallejo Adult Day Center seeks participants 2 hr Anonymous 1
Sex on Streets Causes Parking Probs 3 hr Ttrump Ttymes Tte... 1
Lighted trail offered at Mare Island preserve 7 hr Hetero 4
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,533

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC