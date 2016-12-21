Man strikes police car with his vehicle, leads officers on chase
A man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and evading the police after he allegedly took his girlfriend's car and struck a police car on Tuesday night, according to a police department spokesman. Officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at the 900 block of 5th Street in Vallejo around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect leaving the area in a tan 2002 Infinity.
