Man injured in Vallejo drive-by shooting
The shooting was reported at about 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Tuolumne Street near the Solano County Superior Courthouse, police said. Witnesses reportedly saw either a four-door black Honda or a silver vehicle fleeing north on Tuolumne Street after the shooting.
