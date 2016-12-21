Man arrested in Vallejo after foot chase on interstate
Solano County Sheriff Office deputies on patrol in Vallejo said they arrested a man after he briefly led law enforcement officers on a foot chase. On Dec. 27, deputies made a pedestrian stop on 51-year-old Raymond Buffin as he walked along Lincoln Road East near Magazine Street and Labrea Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|10 hr
|molly now
|12
|City employees medically retire and still work
|10 hr
|here is a what if
|20
|Top 10 Stupidest New Laws in California for 2017
|11 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|New Vallejo program aims to curb crime through ...
|11 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Sampayan for Mayor (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Anonymous
|16
|See who received other payments to influence Ca...
|18 hr
|lock them up maga
|2
|Brown names 2 to California's troubled utilitie...
|18 hr
|lock them up maga
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC