Man arrested in Vallejo after foot chase on interstate

Solano County Sheriff Office deputies on patrol in Vallejo said they arrested a man after he briefly led law enforcement officers on a foot chase. On Dec. 27, deputies made a pedestrian stop on 51-year-old Raymond Buffin as he walked along Lincoln Road East near Magazine Street and Labrea Court.

