Man arrested after shots fired near V...

Man arrested after shots fired near Vallejo school

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A man is in jail Thursday after police say he shot a gun within close proximity to Franklin Middle School in Vallejo. Numerous calls of someone shooting a gun were reported at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday near the 300 block of Wallace Avenue, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution 1 hr maga 5
Ways education can adapt to changing economic d... 1 hr maga 2
The One California Tax Rate Dropping In 2017 1 hr know the enemy 2
Does 2017 Congressional Class Suggest Redistric... 1 hr know the enemy 2
Top 10 Stupidest New Laws in California for 2017 1 hr bendoveragain 5
The Atlantic: Democrats Have a Religion Problem 1 hr know the enemy 2
PG&E bills will rise New Year's Day 1 hr typical know the ... 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,485,531

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC