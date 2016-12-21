Jemjemian named Kaiser Napa Solano area manager
Norair Jemjemian, also known as Nor, has been named Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente's Napa Solano Service Area. The Napa Solano Area includes medical centers in Vacaville and Vallejo as well as medical offices in Fairfield and Napa.
