In Memoriam: County leaders, musician die in 2016
Don Pippo wore a white cowboy hat, was a maverick of sorts and also generous. He died in January 2016 at the age of 72. Pippo raised cows and hosted events at Pippo Ranch for years: weddings, picnics, festivals, parties and more.
