Historic 1900 Napa Victorian asks $1.1 million

As winter lands in the Bay Area with a perfect chill, and Christmas looms just around the corner, here's a festive little number up in Napa , perfect for daydream fodder. Coming in at four beds, four baths, and approximately 2,240 square feet, the 1900 Victorian at 1043 Vallejo also comes with a detached guest house in the back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.