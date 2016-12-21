Group robs man, woman at ATM in Vallejo

Group robs man, woman at ATM in Vallejo

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Police said a middle-aged man and woman had driven to the Self Help Credit Union in the 500 block of Santa Clara Street at 8:46 a.m. to withdraw money from an ATM. When the man exited his vehicle to use the machine, he noticed a group of five men walk into the parking lot, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution 13 min Anonymous 1
Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ... 1 hr Stone Cold 15
2016 was the year white liberals woke up 3 hr Stone Cold 2
Tech's power shifts as Obama fades to Trump 5 hr kenny the puffer 5
California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution 7 hr Anonymous 7
Vallejo mother gives birth to Solano's first ba... 7 hr Heather 7
'Peak Solar' Hits California 8 hr fly like an eagle 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,821 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,554

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC