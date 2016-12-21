Gary W. Smith: Facts beat fiction

How will we face things that frighten or cause us discomfort? How will we balance ambitions to do great, worldly things contrasted against our desire for peaceful domestic life? Recent Times-Herald editorial election opinion suggest rational approaches are dead, emotional approaches are too alive and well. A recent letter from Michael Haworth, a generally rational man who delved deeply into Orcem/VMT business processes and defends it well with facts, suddenly subscribes to buy rumors and sell them as facts surrounding 45th presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.