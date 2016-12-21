Front and Center: The life and times ...

Front and Center: The life and times of Christmas trees

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Your Christmas tree has presumably fulfilled its joyful annual purpose, and it's now time to dispose of it safely and in the most environmentally friendly way possible. First off, never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove, experts say, because doing so can contribute to the buildup of flammable creosote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 Stupidest New Laws in California for 2017 12 hr THAT iz mye Assz 6
Trump Tower on Mare? 12 hr Olli Gark Theocrzze 1
California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution 15 hr maga 5
Ways education can adapt to changing economic d... 15 hr maga 2
The One California Tax Rate Dropping In 2017 15 hr know the enemy 2
Does 2017 Congressional Class Suggest Redistric... 15 hr know the enemy 2
The Atlantic: Democrats Have a Religion Problem 15 hr know the enemy 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,499,834

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC