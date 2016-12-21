Front and Center: The life and times of Christmas trees
Your Christmas tree has presumably fulfilled its joyful annual purpose, and it's now time to dispose of it safely and in the most environmentally friendly way possible. First off, never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove, experts say, because doing so can contribute to the buildup of flammable creosote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 Stupidest New Laws in California for 2017
|12 hr
|THAT iz mye Assz
|6
|Trump Tower on Mare?
|12 hr
|Olli Gark Theocrzze
|1
|California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution
|15 hr
|maga
|5
|Ways education can adapt to changing economic d...
|15 hr
|maga
|2
|The One California Tax Rate Dropping In 2017
|15 hr
|know the enemy
|2
|Does 2017 Congressional Class Suggest Redistric...
|15 hr
|know the enemy
|2
|The Atlantic: Democrats Have a Religion Problem
|15 hr
|know the enemy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC