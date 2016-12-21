Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers

There are 5 comments on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers.

The seventh annual Mad Hatter Holiday Festival proved successful in many ways over the years. The Festival has received more than 3,000 published listings.

Homeless Joe

Vallejo, CA

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Vallejo is back on track it is going to be great when the steel mills and factories comeback, a bowling might comeback also!
sammie sezz

Vallejo, CA

#2 Tuesday Dec 20
talk about blowing your own horn! sorry, frank, there are several other community events, and the police athletic league, that need money to survive. you won't get any. i suggest you recruit more volunteers to hit up businesses and people to fund your party. the city of vallejo will not be saving your event. i think you know that, but keep writing letters and try to pressure city officials to find the money "somewhere", lol. when they find it, frank, it will go to p.a.l. to serve the entire community year 'round, instead of a one day celebration such as yours, or any other for that matter.

I Must Be Sam Too

Vallejo, CA

#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Frank has written two wordy and self-aggrandizing letters to the editor but has not yet expressed HOW MUCH he wants to save the show. He won't get it anyway since PAL, WW, Pista, Juneteenth, and 4th of July events would like public funds too. Basically, Frank let it get too big and now wants money to sustain it. The MH parade was just fine the first couple of years without the big production Frank has made it and it has cannibalized itself.
downtown bum

Vallejo, CA

#4 Tuesday Dec 20
the last time i spoke with frank he said he needed "about" 30k to keep it going or he was going to leave town.
Sambo Bluebell

Sacramento, CA

#5 Tuesday Dec 20
downtown bum wrote:
the last time i spoke with frank he said he needed "about" 30k to keep it going or he was going to leave town.
Sam kurshan once left town and we didn't have to pay him anything. Vpd officer Sampayan arrested the slob for choking a woman and fattie had to spend time in an out of town jail
