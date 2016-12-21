Foundation hosts party for low-income children
Low-income children living at Vallejo's Travel Inn on Lincoln Road East, were treated Friday to a cookie decorating and hot chocolate party by the Eric Reyes Foundation. The youngsters gathered for sugar cookies, frosting, and plenty of sprinkles, as well as candy canes, toys, and other treats.
