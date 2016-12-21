Former county fair talent coordinator fondly remembers Debbie Reynolds
Scott Foster always had fond memories of Debbie Reynolds and it's not because she was Carrie Fisher's mother. Reynolds died on Wednesday, a day after Fisher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 Stupidest New Laws in California for 2017
|6 hr
|THAT iz mye Assz
|6
|Trump Tower on Mare?
|6 hr
|Olli Gark Theocrzze
|1
|California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution
|9 hr
|maga
|5
|Ways education can adapt to changing economic d...
|9 hr
|maga
|2
|The One California Tax Rate Dropping In 2017
|9 hr
|know the enemy
|2
|Does 2017 Congressional Class Suggest Redistric...
|9 hr
|know the enemy
|2
|The Atlantic: Democrats Have a Religion Problem
|9 hr
|know the enemy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC