Former county fair talent coordinator...

Former county fair talent coordinator fondly remembers Debbie Reynolds

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Scott Foster always had fond memories of Debbie Reynolds and it's not because she was Carrie Fisher's mother. Reynolds died on Wednesday, a day after Fisher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 Stupidest New Laws in California for 2017 6 hr THAT iz mye Assz 6
Trump Tower on Mare? 6 hr Olli Gark Theocrzze 1
California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution 9 hr maga 5
Ways education can adapt to changing economic d... 9 hr maga 2
The One California Tax Rate Dropping In 2017 9 hr know the enemy 2
Does 2017 Congressional Class Suggest Redistric... 9 hr know the enemy 2
The Atlantic: Democrats Have a Religion Problem 9 hr know the enemy 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,521 • Total comments across all topics: 277,493,482

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC