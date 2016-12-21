Donate to the Times-Heralda s Community Christmas Card
The Times-Herald Community Card helps feed the hungry with nonprofits benefitting include the Sparrow Project, Christian Help Center, Salvation Army, Florence Douglas Center and Vallejo Together.
