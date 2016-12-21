December 29 Vallejo A&E Source: Folk music icon hits Winters, Berkeley, Walnut Creek
John McCutcheon doesn't need a New Year's crystal ball to realize this one will likely be better than the last one. The folk music storyteller - “icon” or “legend” some say - was misdiagnosed with lung cancer last Christmas, waiting a week before a biopsy uncovered an infection gone bad.
