December 22 Vallejo A&E Source: Greenbaum keeps finding the a Spirit in the Skya
Norman Greenbaum was - and remains - a quirky songwriter whose 'Spirit in the Sky' is still recognizable almost immediately. Norman Greenbaum figures he wrote some 160 songs before “Spirit in the Sky” was released in 1970.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Selfie Shows Giant Ouchy Thang
|22 min
|russky pixsky s
|1
|Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Lighted trail offered at Mare Island preserve
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California governor commutes sentence, grants 1...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC