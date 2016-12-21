December 22 Vallejo A&E Source: Ed Davis returns to roots at Mankas Steakhouse
Meanwhile, the apparently healthy Rio Vista resident will return to his roots briefly, performing at the nearby Mankas Steakhouse on Jan. 12. It's the jazz guitarist's debut at Mankas, an area that “was kind of my backyard as a kid,” he said. Davis' family ended up here as, he noted, a veritable “Grapes of Wrath” story during The Great Depression.
