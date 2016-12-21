Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallej...

Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejoa s mayor on Tuesday

A new name will join the city's mayoral club on Tuesday when Councilman Bob Sampayan is sworn in as the next mayor of Vallejo. The night's festivities will begin at 6 p.m., during a special Vallejo City Council meeting in which the council is slated to approve the General Election results from November.

