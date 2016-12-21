a&E Source: Therea s Always Something to Celebrate

Petty Officer 1st Class Angelo Espiridion, a Vallejo, California, native stationed with Commander, Strike Group Three, searches for a specific stuffed animal request for a child during the Toys for Tots-Kitsap distribution event at the Kitsap Fairgrounds. Kitsap Marines, Sailors and volunteer with the organization devoted more than an approximated 1,500 hours to collect and reach more than 2,000 children.

